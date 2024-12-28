A Ukrainian Femen activist has tried to steal the figure of the baby Jesus from the nativity scene in St. Peter’s Square to draw attention to Ukrainian children deported to Russia, as the women’s group claimed in a note this Saturday.

The events occurred on Friday morning, when The woman jumped to the area where the Vatican nativity scene has been installed and she took off her shirt and remained naked to show the phrases: “Where is my son?” and “Putin is a war criminal.”

As police sources explained to the media, she was a 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen and was arrested for resisting and injuring a public official. Furthermore, it has been reported for obscene acts in a public place.

On its website, Femen explained that the gesture was to “raise awareness about Russia’s war crimes against Ukrainian children.” “More than 700,000 Ukrainian children have been kidnapped or forcibly relocated to territories occupied by Russian forces. These children are subjected to violence and deprived of the right to a safe childhood,” the organization explained, criticizing the inaction of the Pope and international institutions such as the United Nations.

Based on these events, Francis sent a delegate, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, on a mission to several countries, including Russia, to try to start a negotiation. so that Ukrainian children can return.

In 2014, another Femen activist also had tried to take the figure of the baby Jesus of the nativity scene installed in St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican while the Pope read his Christmas message from the balcony of the central Loggia of the basilica.