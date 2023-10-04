An aviation employee working at Dubai Airport contributed to the arrest of an African traveler who was on her way to leave with a forged Schengen visa. He noticed that she had planned a flight to Europe via several transit stations, including Dubai, despite the possibility of traveling directly to her destination. He suspected the validity of the visa, so he asked her why. She did so, and his conviction was strengthened when she claimed to be ignorant of the language, so he referred the passport to the competent authorities to confirm the forgery.

The accused woman was referred to the competent department at Dubai Airport, and from there to the Public Prosecution, which charged her with participating with another unknown person in forging an unofficial document, using it with knowledge of its forgery, and referred her to the misdemeanor court, which ruled her imprisonment for two weeks, her deportation from the country, and the destruction of the page containing the visa. Forged.

The details of the case stated – as was confirmed by the court and reassured its conscience – that the accused was arrested as soon as she left the UAE for Turkey via Dubai International Airport, using her original passport with a forged “Schengen” visa attached to it.

When asked by the aviation employee, he indicated that he was on duty at Dubai International Airport, checking passengers’ passports and the visas attached to them before they boarded the plane heading to Turkey, and the accused came and presented her passport to him.

Looking at her travel itinerary, he noticed that she uses several transit stations to her destination, despite the presence of direct flights at nearby prices. He asked her why she did not do that, and she replied that she did not speak English. His doubts arose about the validity of the visa in light of the information he had about people traveling via A specific city to enter Europe with a fake visa.

The employee continued that he checked the passport and found that it had a forged Schengen visa on it. He noticed that it was written that the traveler held the nationality of a specific African country, while she held the passport of another country. The report of the document inspection center at Dubai Airport confirmed the employee’s suspicions.

When the accused was interrogated during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, she denied the charge against her, stating that while she was trying to leave the country through Dubai Airport with her passport, heading to Turkey and from there, as the trip had planned, to her destination, and when she arrived at the boarding gate, she presented her passport to the employee, and she was arrested under the pretext that the visa Forged.

The woman said that she asked a woman in her country for an entry visa to the Emirates, and she gave her her passport and personal photos. After a while, she received the passport and the state visa, but she was surprised that there was a “Schengen” visa in her passport, and she did not know that it was forged, and the accused remained silent by denying it during the trial.

The court stated in the merits of its ruling that it considered, from the circumstances of the case, that the accused did not resort to the correct procedures followed to obtain the visa through the authorities entrusted to her to do so, but rather agreed with an unknown person to forge it, and tried to use it to leave had it not been for the acumen of the aviation security employee.

It ruled that she should be convicted and imprisoned for two weeks after using clemency on her, based on the circumstances of the case, and deport her from the state.

