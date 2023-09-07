The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that a woman should pay 15,000 dirhams to another in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered. The Criminal Court had convicted the defendant of a fine of 10,000 dirhams for the charge of “assaulting and insulting the victim.”

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against another, demanding that she pay 50,000 dirhams to her, while obliging her to pay fees, expenses, and legal fees, noting that the defendant assaulted her, insulted her, insulted her, and caused her injuries, and she was criminally convicted and fined 10,000 dirhams, while she submitted The defendant submitted a response memorandum requesting the dismissal of the case.

In the reasoning behind its ruling, the court indicated that the error by which the defendant was convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing the lawsuit, noting that the criminal judgment ruled the conviction for proving the error in its part represented by (assaulting her safety), and thus has separated a necessary chapter in the matter. The occurrence of the act forming the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits, and the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator.

Regarding the plaintiff’s request for compensation, the court indicated that, according to the Civil Transactions Law, “every harm to a third party requires its perpetrator to be liable,” noting that the defendant’s mistake caused the plaintiff material and moral damages for which she deserves compensation. The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff 15 thousand dirhams, while obliging her to pay fees and expenses.