The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ordered a woman to pay 15,000 dirhams to another, in compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered.

The Criminal Court had convicted the defendant of a fine of 9,000 dirhams for the charges of “damaging a vehicle” and “insulting its owner.”

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against another, in which she asked to oblige her to pay her 150,000 dirhams, compulsory civil compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered, as a result of the defendant destroying her car and making it unusable (and canceling and writing it off permanently), in addition to assaulting her with insults. In public, she was convicted of the charge of damage and lack of prudence and caution, and was fined 1,000 dirhams, and for the charge of insulting the amount of 8,000 dirhams.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasoning behind its ruling that it is proven from the criminal ruling that the defendant caused damage to the vehicle owned by the plaintiff, rendering it unfit for use, and drove her vehicle without exercise of care and caution, and did not take the necessary precautions, and publicly accused the victim of what offends her honor and consideration by directing insulting words to it.

The court indicated that the error by which the defendant was convicted is the same error on which the plaintiff relied in filing the similar lawsuit, and it had separated a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the act forming the common basis between the criminal and civil lawsuits and in the legal description of this act and its attribution to its perpetrator. The court pointed out that the material damage suffered by the plaintiff consisted of damaging the vehicle and not deleting it, since the report did not support her statements and showed that he hit the front end of the vehicle, and she also suffered moral damage represented in insulting her honor in a public place.

The court ordered the defendant to pay 15,000 dirhams to the plaintiff.