First Lieutenant Engineer Al-Reem Abdulrahman Abdullah Ali, from the Explosives Security Department, Dubai Police, at Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, conducted a study on environmental decontamination of explosives by plants.

The study contributes to supporting global efforts to reduce environmental pollution resulting from explosives and hazardous waste, such as the military industries of weapons and ammunition and military field activities, as it presents a scientific method for cleaning and disinfecting areas contaminated with explosives using a “plant” biological treatment using the “vetiver” herb, which is an environmental method. Cost effective and sustainable.

Abdul Rahman said that scientific studies dealing with environmental issues are one of the important factors for countries, researchers and relevant organizations to support their efforts in reducing environmental pollution of all kinds and classifications, and that environmental pollution with explosives as well as pollution resulting from hazardous waste such as military industries of weapons and ammunition and field military activities has become a dilemma. Globally because it remains in the environment for decades, since the explosive substance is not only toxic to humans, but also to animals, microbes and marine life as well.

And she continued: «Pollution of all kinds, classifications and forms is linked to the climate, and countries are working to unify efforts with all parties in order to promote climate action to ensure a sustainable future, and the most prominent of these efforts is the Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP 28) hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai in The period extends from November 30 to December 12, to unify global efforts in the field of climate action and to identify opportunities for cooperation to find solutions to climate challenges, which encourages us, as researchers, to provide research and supportive studies.

And she indicated that her study reviews the scientific reference for cleaning areas contaminated with explosives using a “phyto” biological treatment with the vetiver herb, being able to grow under multiple conditions, such as water or soil, at low or high temperatures, and in artificial or natural day or night light. , And it has a high ability to resist explosive toxicity and absorb secondary explosives, and the herb can also remove insensitive high explosive materials.

She added that the study confirms that the vetiver has the ability to reduce the toxicity problem of explosives in various media, and that it is characterized by strong and deep roots with branches that can reach a root depth of more than four meters, and has the ability to transport and collect compounds of explosive materials from the roots to the stem. These distinctive properties make vetiver a suitable plant for the phytoremediation of explosive pollutants.