A doctor in a private hospital in Fujairah filed a labor lawsuit demanding that her employer be obligated to pay one million and 40 thousand dirhams for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of overtime work without compensation, in addition to the suspension of her salary for more than 11 months. The case papers stated that a consultant doctor in the radiology department (Arabic) demanded her labor dues to stop her salary for 11 months from the hospital administration in which she works, and he refused to grant her the salary, citing financial losses that the hospital had during the current period. The doctor filed a lawsuit (partial worker) against the hospital in which she was working, demanding that he pay her labor dues, represented by her late wages for more than 11 months, which had been suspended since January of last year, and subsequently accumulated to reach one million and 40 thousand dirhams. And she demanded the additional working hours that she worked during the period she worked without a salary, stressing that she was working despite her salary being cut off completely, but when her management demanded her financial dues, she did not get a clear answer, which made her resort to the judiciary in order to recover her effort and her working hours throughout Her salary break period. She confirmed that she was damaged as a result of the suspension of her monthly salary of 50 thousand dirhams, as she is responsible for a family and must fulfill all household obligations.





