The Court of Appeal in Ras Al Khaimah annulled a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which acquitted an (Arab) defendant in the case of forging a customary document, and the seizure of computers intended for people of determination.

She was sentenced to one year in prison from the date of pronouncement of the verdict, and ordered that the sentence be suspended for three years, while upholding the innocence of another (Gulf) defendant in the same case, due to the papers being devoid of evidence.

In detail, the Public Prosecution Office in Ras Al Khaimah accused a man and a woman of seizing tablet computers provided as a grant from a private school for the benefit of students affiliated with a center for people of determination.

She said, “The defendants used fraudulent means, as the accused included the name of her son and the names of the children of her brothers in the list of those who deserve the devices, despite the fact that they are not eligible, and they are not people of determination.”

She added, “The accused committed forgery in a customary document, which is the list of the names of students who deserve in-kind assistance from the private school, and she used it in her capacity as head of the school’s administrative body, knowing about the forgery.”

The Public Prosecution stated that the accused participated with the accused in instigating and agreeing to commit the crime, knowing that the document was forged and used.

The Court of First Instance acquitted the defendants of the charges attributed to them, but the Public Prosecution was not satisfied with the verdict, so it appealed against it for reasons resulting from lack of causation, given that the appellant included, contrary to the truth, the name of her son and the names of her siblings’ children in the lists of the People of Determination Center, and used them To obtain computers, at the instigation of the second appellant.

The operative part of the Court of Appeal’s ruling states that the court is satisfied with the appellant’s recognition of its right and takes it seriously, leaving no room for doubt as to whether the charges related to the two crimes of forgery and use of a customary document, and the seizure of computers.

She said, “The verdict of the first instance contradicted the reality and the law regarding her innocence, which requires that the appealed judgment be annulled.”

She added, “The papers were devoid of any definite evidence stating that the appellant had taken any material actions against him regarding the two incidents of forgery and the use of the forged document, and that the case was not supported by papers or evidence, and that the investigations did not reach the incident and how it was committed, and that the appellant did not receive the electronic computers, Accordingly, the ruling of the first instance coincides with law and reality.

And she explained that she “ruled to cancel the appealed ruling regarding the director’s innocence, and ruled in her presence to punish her with one year imprisonment.”

It ordered the stay of imprisonment for three years from the date of the ruling, and obligated her to pay the fee and uphold the ruling in all other cases.

