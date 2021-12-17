A citizen student studying computer engineering at the American University of Sharjah has designed a wireless power transmission system for electric vehicles, with the aim of charging cars with electricity while driving non-stop, which helps reduce the carbon footprint, reduce time lost during charging, and achieve high efficiency in energy transfer.

Student Fatima Khalil Al Hosani told Emirates Today that the idea of ​​the project is to wirelessly charge an electric vehicle through dynamic wireless energy transmission, which allows vehicles to charge while driving without stopping, explaining that charging through this design is carried out on the principle of magnetic induction by including Inductive charging coils in the streets that will create a magnetic field by passing an electric current through it, and send energy to another coil to receive it, to induce the voltage in the coil in the part of the electric car, and this system also allows vehicles to exchange energy.

She explained how the coils used work, that the primary coil is installed on the ground or under it, and it is connected, through the appropriate electrical circuits, to the mains supply to generate the required alternating magnetic fields, and on the other hand, the secondary coil is installed at the bottom of the EV, and receives power wirelessly from During the association with the base file.

Al Hosani added that “the charging process of the electric vehicle can take place while the vehicle is stopped on a charging plate, or dynamically while it is in motion,” pointing out that her project relies on the use of inexpensive materials compared to other materials, which saves money and facilitates the implementation of the project.

She indicated that she started planning for this project in October 2019 and finished it in February 2020, stressing that the period was sufficient to plan and implement the idea, pointing out that she had found the required cooperation from the American University of Sharjah to access laboratories and equipment and work on the project.

Al Hosani won the award for the best individual project for the advanced stage in the field of technology, at the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival organized by the Ministry of Education at the Dubai Festival Arena, and received the award from the Minister of State for Public Education, Jamila Al Muhairi, in the presence of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State For Foreign Trade, Thani Al-Zeyoudi, and the Assistant Undersecretary for the Welfare and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Amna Al-Dahhak.



