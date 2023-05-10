An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred in the Elizovsky district of Kamchatka. Local residents felt the tremors. So, in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, their strength was 3 points, according to the regional head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

There are no casualties or destruction, and no tsunami threat has been declared.

IA KamchatkaMedia clarifies that the epicenter of the earthquake was on the territory of the Elizovsky district, 15 km northeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Residents of the city wrote on social networks that they heard a growing rumble, the ground seemed to be trembling, and then there was a sharp push. All this lasted, according to various sources, up to 40 seconds.

Earlier, on May 1, an earthquake was reported near the Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka. The source lay at a depth of 2 km. There was no information about casualties and destruction.