A resident of the Povalikhinsky settlement of the Kostroma region spoke about the whereabouts of Marina Udgodskaya, who works as a cleaner in the local administration and accidentally won the elections in mid-September, becoming the head of the village.

A man named Victor in a conversation with reporters Channel Five stated that he had visited Marina’s acquaintances, and they said that she was at home.

According to him, Udgodskaya went into the forest for some time, but did not go anywhere.

He also said that the woman who won the election was “strictly punished not to stick out,” so she tries not to communicate even with the villagers.

The rural administration cleaner Marina Udgodskaya took part in the election of the head of the settlement as a technical candidate, but unexpectedly for everyone she won the majority of votes and became the winner.

She will take over as head of the village on October 1. The woman has already told what she intends to do first of all at the new workplace.

Earlier, fellow villagers said that Udgodskaya had disappeared, she had not been seen for several days. One of the neighbors suggested that the woman had gone to pick cranberries.