The Ministry of Interior recently launched the cybercrime platform as one of the outcomes of transformational projects that are compatible with the UAE government’s methodology for developing government services, noting that the platform has been allocated as part of the smart services that the ministry provides to members of society to deal with cybercrimes.

The Ministry explained that the platform includes three services: a report request service, which enables anyone who has been exposed to a cybercrime to submit a report within a federal platform that contributes to the reports reaching the competent authorities and the speed of taking the necessary measures.

She added that the service of requesting the opening of a cybercrime report is through which cybercrime reports are opened for individuals, federal and local government agencies and bodies, and companies, and work is done to collect the necessary evidence, and then refer them to the Public Prosecution to complete the procedures.

The second service provided by the platform is providing information to the Ministry of Interior, which enhances social responsibility among community members, and is considered one of the services through which information about cybercrimes or other crimes is provided by individuals, federal and local government agencies and bodies, and companies.

As for the third service, the Ministry stated that it consists of requesting advice on cybercrimes, and it specializes in providing consultations related to cybercrimes and their associated legal dimensions and how to deal with Internet risks, which contributes to enhancing the quality of digital life.

For its part, the UAE Digital Government stated that victims of cybercrimes committed through cyberspace, computers, and networks can report them in the country through a number of channels, in addition to the cybercrime platform of the Ministry of Interior, which is available on the online stores “Google Play” and “App.” Store” and “App Gallery”, in addition to the “eCrime” platform for Dubai Police, the “Aman” service – Abu Dhabi Police, and the smart application “My Community is Safe” launched by the Federal Public Prosecution.

It is noteworthy that the law on combating rumors and electronic crimes began on January 2, 2022.

The law aims to provide a comprehensive legal framework to enhance the protection of society from electronic crimes committed through Internet networks and technologies. It also seeks to protect websites and government databases in the UAE, combat the spread of rumors, fake news, electronic fraud, and preserve privacy and personal rights. The law explains the crimes and penalties against any person who may create or use a website or any information technology means to penetrate, attack, or tamper with government information systems and data, or publish false information, or information that harms the interests and security of the UAE.

Cyber ​​crimes

The Law on Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes addresses several crimes, including: creating or modifying electronic “robots” to transmit false data in the country, forging electronic documents, assaulting personal data and information, tampering with medical data, bank accounts, and secret codes, electronic begging, publishing data or information that is not valid. Comply with media content standards, making illegal content available and refraining from removing it, creating or managing a website for human trafficking, incitement to immorality, publishing pornographic materials and violating public morals, transferring, possessing, using or acquiring illegal funds, electronic fraud, blackmail and electronic threats. , defamation, conducting statistical surveys or polls without a license, misleading advertising or promotion to the consumer, promoting medical products without a license, misleading advertising or promotion to the consumer.