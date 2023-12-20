The UAE government issued a federal law that keeps pace with modern trends and concepts in the field of mental health, preserves the rights of the mentally ill, and ensures the provision of the necessary health care to him.

The law aims to regulate the relationship between the psychological patient and the various parties dealing with him, provide him with the necessary health care, in accordance with the best standards applicable in this field, protect and preserve his rights and dignity, reduce the negative effects of psychological disorders on the lives of individuals, family and society, and enhance the integration of the psychological patient into society. .

The law applies to everything related to mental health, the psychiatric patient, the mental health facility, and any other facility in the country concerned with caring for or dealing with the psychiatric patient, including free zones.

The law prohibits the provision of mental health services without obtaining a license from the competent health authority in the country, in accordance with the conditions and controls specified by the executive regulations of the law.

The law introduces a set of general rights that the psychiatric patient enjoys, the most important of which are: receiving a comprehensive explanation of his rights within the mental health facility, including his right to file a grievance or provide an explanation to his representative in the event that the psychiatric patient is unable to understand them, respecting the psychiatric patient, and providing the necessary services. To him in an appropriate environment that preserves his dignity and meets his health needs, and to preserve his legally established civil rights and not limit them except for the purpose of protecting him from harm or pursuant to a judicial ruling, and not to impose restrictions on his work or employment or terminate his employment, except based on a report from a specialized medical committee, Protection from degrading treatment, financial, physical, sexual and other exploitation.

The law also includes the right of the mentally ill patient to protect the confidentiality of his information, to preserve his privacy and personal belongings in his place of residence in the mental health facility, to obtain a plan for psychological and social care after leaving the mental health facility, and to obtain health insurance to ensure comprehensive health care in accordance with the legislation in force. In addition to providing support to facilitate his access to education and the practice of recreational and cultural activities, seeking the assistance of whomever he deems appropriate to represent him to others inside and outside the mental health facility, benefiting from communication services unless this has a negative impact on his health condition, and receiving or preventing visitors according to the visitation system in Mental health facility, as dictated by therapeutic requirements.

The law also creates rights related to health care for the psychiatric patient, the most important of which are: obtaining psychiatric treatment and medications in accordance with recognized medical principles, knowing his diagnosis and complete information about the treatment plan and its course, therapeutic methods, benefits, risks, potential side effects, and possible therapeutic alternatives, and obtaining his approval or the approval of his legal representative. Therefore, actual and continuous participation in the treatment plan as much as his condition allows to express his will, obtain physical health care, receive due care in a safe and clean environment, and not undergo any experimental treatment or medical research without his consent or the approval of his representative, and after the conditions are met. legally required, and obtain a comprehensive medical report on his condition and the examinations and treatment procedures he underwent at the health facility.

The law surrounds the minor psychiatric patient with special health guarantees that take into account his age group and psychological state and serve his interests, including his right to receive education, and that any procedure concerning him be preceded by preparation from a social or psychological worker, and the allocation of places for him to enter mental health facilities, and the necessity of separating his place of residence from adult places. Providing separate facilities for him.

The law stipulates that a “Monitoring and Follow-up Committee” shall be established in each emirate, by decision of the head of the health authority, and it will be the central authority responsible for ensuring the protection of the rights of the mentally ill patient. It is responsible for following up on reports received from mental health facilities related to cases of compulsory admission, monitoring mental health facilities, and ensuring Its obligation and its employees are to implement the standards and procedures stipulated in the law, its executive regulations, and the decisions issued in implementation thereof, in addition to reviewing the reports of the Patient Rights Care Committee, deciding on complaints, grievances, and objections to the decisions of this committee, and deciding on complaints received regarding outpatient psychological therapeutic services, centers, and clinics.

The law also stipulates that a “Patient Rights Care Committee” be established in every mental health facility, which is primarily concerned with protecting the rights of the psychiatric patient, receiving any complaints submitted by psychiatric patients or their representatives, and taking the necessary measures regarding them and deciding on them. The law also gives the psychiatric patient the right to appeal the decisions of the Committee for the Protection of Patients’ Rights to the Oversight and Follow-up Committee formed in each emirate, in accordance with specific procedures and controls that ensure the achievement of the principles of governance and effectiveness.

The law specifies the types of admission to a mental health facility, where a person’s entry for evaluation or treatment is voluntary, or treatment is compulsory, or emergency admission, or placement. The law also specifies the controls related to voluntary entry for the purpose of treatment for drug abuse or psychotropic substances, in terms of not disclosing any information or data to any party other than the health authorities, the judicial authority, and the security authorities about people who are admitted to the health facility for this purpose. The law also stipulates that in If a user who has reached the age of majority, or the guardian or guardian of a minor, voluntarily comes forward for the purpose of treatment for addiction to drugs or psychotropic substances, before an arrest warrant is issued against him, entering or leaving the facility does not require the approval of the Public Prosecution, and a criminal case will not be filed against him in this case.

The law also specifies the obligations of the mental health facility in the event that the psychiatric patient escapes, and in the event that the psychiatric patient dies inside it, and precise and specific controls for cases of restraint, isolation, and transfer of the psychiatric patient inside and outside the country, and cases in which he is subject to compulsory external therapeutic care. The law imposes a set of penalties for violating its provisions, the most important of which is imprisonment and a fine of not less than 50,000 dirhams and not more than 200,000 dirhams, for anyone who deliberately proves in his medical report something contrary to reality regarding the psychological state of any person with the intention of admitting him to a mental health facility or removing him. Including, for anyone who in bad faith causes any person to be admitted to a mental health facility in contravention of what is stipulated in the law, imprisonment and a fine of not less than 50 thousand dirhams and not more than 100 thousand dirhams, for anyone who helps a person subject to compulsory admission to escape, or who is assigned to guard. Or caring for, nursing, or treating a mentally ill person, and intentionally abusing or neglecting him. The penalty shall be increased if the mistreatment or neglect results in a serious illness, serious injury, or disability.

The most prominent provisions of the law

. Prohibiting the provision of mental health services without obtaining a license, according to a number of controls.

. Guaranteeing the general rights enjoyed by the mentally ill patient and his health care.

. Approving health guarantees that take into account the age group of the minor psychiatric patient and achieve his or her best interests.

. Establishing a monitoring and follow-up committee in each emirate to protect the rights of the mentally ill.

. Establishing a committee to care for patients’ rights in every health facility.

. Penalties up to imprisonment and a 200,000 dirham fine for violating the provisions of the law.