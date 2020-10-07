Luis Cárdenas Palomino, during a press conference when he was head of the regional security division of the Ministry of Public Security. Saúl López / Cuartoscuro

Federal Judge Guillermo Francisco Urbina Tanús has issued an arrest warrant against Luis Cárdenas Palomino, who was Director of Regional Security of the Federal Police and right hand of former Secretary of Security Genaro García Luna, the latter, imprisoned in the United States awaiting a trial for organized crime. Cárdenas Palomino is wanted for ordering and participating in the torture of four people in 2012, including Mario Vallarta, for an old case of the false arrest of a gang of alleged kidnappers known as Los Zodiacos. The police command was also head of the kidnapping group of the former Attorney General’s Office in the PAN government of Felipe Calderón.

The fugitive also worked in the large anti-drug unit created in those years under the orders of the Secretary of Public Security García Luna. The United States detained García Luna last year accused of receiving bribes from the Sinaloa cartel in exchange for facilitating the shipment of drugs to the northern neighbor and awaits a hearing on October 7. Cárdenas Palomino was his right hand man, but there are a dozen other agents under his command implicated in the torture. The two leaders held the most relevant positions in the country’s security in the governments of Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón, between 2000 and 2012.

Mario Vallarta, of whose torture Cárdenas Palomino is accused, was one of the protagonists of a case that caused a diplomatic incident between France and Mexico in 2005. That year, the Mexican security authorities presented the arrest of the kidnapping group Los Zodiacos, to the that belonged to Israel Vallarta and the French Florence Cassez. The images that were shown were nothing more than a montage full of mysteries to be solved, contradictions and criminal practices that gave rise to dozens of journalistic works including a documented literary work by the writer Jorge Vopi, A criminal novel, which won the Alfaguara award in 2018.

The French woman was released after that entangled police plot and the ensuing diplomatic conflict, but the torture against Israel’s brother, Mario, and other relatives and those close to the case were real and reached journalistic news once again when the capture of Cárdenas Palomino was dictated. The US prosecutor’s office is also looking for Cárdenas Palomino and Ramón Pequeno as close collaborators of García Luna in the plot of millionaire bribes to the Sinaloa cartel in exchange for looking the other way or facilitating their drug trafficking activities.

The various judicial accusations against these officials of the federal police illustrate the corruption in different fields that spread like a grease stain by the security forces of the PAN governments, which made it impossible to determine who was the corrupt and the corrupted, the guardian and the offender.