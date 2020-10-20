A man on the federal wanted list was detained in the Moscow metro because he did not have gloves, reports RIA News…

During a raid in the metro, the controller saw that one of the passengers was in the car without gloves.

Moreover, he did not have any documents with him. The man was taken to the police to verify his identity.

The police immediately established that he was on the federal wanted list for car theft.

Thus, he now faces not only a fine for violation of the mask and glove regime, but also criminal liability.

Earlier on Monday, two suspects in theft of antiques from an apartment worth more than 1 million rubles were detained in Moscow.

Theft was reported by a 39-year-old resident of the Moscow region. Law enforcers promptly detained men 44 and 46 years old, and seized the stolen from them.