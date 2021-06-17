The new member of the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber and former lawyer of Cristina Kirchner this Thursday he separated federal judge Julián Ercolini from the case in which the “Operative Puf” is being investigated through which an attempt was made to overturn the cause of the Coimas Notebooks.

The resolution was adopted by Boico in a 16-page ruling that reflects the “fear of partiality” expressed by Judge Juan Ramos Padilla – father of Alejo Ramos Padilla – in his capacity as denounced and by the former Secretary of Coordination of the Ministry of Planning Roberto Baratta, from the same position in the file. Ramos Padilla Sr. is not charged and is a member of the K sector of Leopoldo Moreau.

“The fear alleged by the appellant it is reasonable if it is noticed that the activity that the magistrate could carry out in this file can hardly be dissociated from the knowledge and intervention that he has had in defining relevant aspects of the CFP 1406/2019 file, “said Boico.

Ramos Padilla Sr. had expressed the fear of partiality after pointing out that Ercolini also intervened in a case initiated by a complaint by Carlos Stornelli against the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio in which it is investigated whether the name of the prosecutor was used falsely and from there the magistrate had demanded that the case for illegal espionage be referred to him from Dolores; something that did not happen.

The case against D’Alessio was opened by the “retired agricultural producer” Pedro Etchebest, advised by lawyer K Natalia Salvo, on January 28, 2019. Ten days before, the current deputy K Eduardo Valdés told the former Secretary of Transportation K, Juan Pablo Schiavi, that the “Operation Puf” was starting in the court of Ramos Padilla Jr.

“His past intervention as a judge in the CFP 1406/2019 case allows suspecting the existence of a cognitive wealth What will disturb their objectivity when deciding here is because between the two causes there is an inescapable link, recognized by the challenged judge himself, which endows the decision maker with an asset or epistemic baggage, or at least a ‘doxa’, which conditions it in this process, “said chambermaid Boico.

The case that is being processed in Dolores was processed by Judge Alejo Ramos Padilla, until he left that jurisdiction, until Vice President Cristina Kirchner promoted his appointment as federal judge and elector of La Plata.

In that file, the prosecutor Stornelli of private action is prosecuted for two facts while the other six prosecutions were annulled by the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata.

In the case of Operative Puf, in which Stornelli acts as a plaintiff, it is investigated whether the D’Alessio case is an armed group promoted by Kirchner leaders and former prison officials to affect the development of the case of the Notebooks in which Stornelli intervened as prosecutor .

