May 22 2022 16:07
Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)
Google has announced a new feature to protect its users from fraud, electronic theft and malware attempts, within the new chat service Google Chat, and the technology giant added that it will put warning signs that will be available within two weeks.
According to a report published by theverge, the new protection feature is warning banners of malicious links and notifications sent from Google to users in the event of problems with the security of the user’s personal account, and also sends ways to fix those problems.
The report said that Google initially resorted to these banners and placed them on Gmail accounts to draw the user’s attention to the presence of someone trying to lure him with a link that might transfer him to ransomware or defraud him in another way, then Google expanded and moved the banners to Workspace accounts as well as to the new instant chat service Her own.
The company advised users not to open any links from unknown people, whether they were graphics, presentations or spreadsheets, and the company expanded its activity since the end of last April to reach the largest possible number of user accounts to protect them from the recent phenomenon of electronic theft.
And Google recently announced new features that enable the user to filter and choose the ads that appear to him according to his interests, through the My Ad Center settings, which allow him to select topics that he wants to see ads for, as well as block topics that he does not want to appear at all or by percentage. less.
Source: agencies
#feature #Google #protects #fraud #malware
Leave a Reply