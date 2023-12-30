A feat from God: plot, cast and streaming of the film

This evening, 30 December 2023, Un'impresa da Dio (Evan Almighty), a 2007 film directed by Tom Shadyac, spin-off of 2003's A Week From God, is broadcast on Italia 1. Morgan Freeman returns to play God, while the role of the protagonist is entrusted to Steve Carell, already among the supporting actors in A Week From God (where Evan Baxter himself, Carell's character, was the antagonist of the protagonist Bruce Nolan, played by Jim Carrey). But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Former anchorman Evan Baxter, recently elected to the United States Congress, finds his life turned upside down when God appears to him to entrust him with a mission: to build a new Ark, just like Noah did. Initially Baxter does everything he can not to give up on the prospect of building an ark, also because of the negative things it would bring to his work in Congress, but he finally gives in. Evan's appearance begins to look more and more like that of the “biblical patriarch”, thanks to a miraculous regrowth of beard and hair, and a tunic just like Noah's. Despite the problems at work and with his family caused by the construction of the Ark, Evan continues until the day God predicted the flood. The police, instigated by the head of Congress, who has interests in the illegal economic exploitation of parks and nature reserves, arrive at Evan's house to destroy the Ark. After a short storm, everyone returns to believing that Evan is a madman, until a huge dam, located at the mouth of the valley, gives way, flooding the valley and carrying the Ark right in front of Congress; at that moment Rita wants to enter the ark and shouts: “Women first, let's go!”. Finally Evan talks to journalists about the exploitation of natural reserves, and the head of Congress is finally under investigation.

A feat from God: the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of God's Ease, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Steve Carell: Evan Baxter

Morgan Freeman: God

Lauren GrahamJoan Baxter

Johnny Simmons: Dylan Baxter

Graham Phillips: Jordan Baxter

Jimmy Bennett: Ryan Baxter

John Goodman: Congressional Leader Long

Wanda Sykes: Rita

John Michael Higgins: Marty

Jonah Hill: Eugene Tenanbaum

Molly Shannon: Eve Adams

Harve Presnell: Burrows

Ralph P. Martin: courier

Ed Helms: Ed Carson

Streaming and TV

Where to watch An Enterprise of God live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 30 December 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.