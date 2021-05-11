Naples does not stop. In the last 14 games, those of Gattuso added 10 victories, three draws and a single defeat. Since he has recovered all his key men, especially a huge Osimhen, the southern club has completely canceled its crisis of results. After scoring four goals in the visit to Spezia on Saturday, the Neapolitans gave Udinese a hand, who left Maradona with a 4-1 score on the scoreboard. An important result, which aggravates the Juventus crisis.

The Bianconeri, who tomorrow will have a very complicated appointment with the Sassuolo of De Zerbi, will not be able to access the positions of Champions neither on this day: Napoli have four points of advantage, Milan and Atalanta three, but with results in favor in direct confrontations.

The set of Gattuso the match started with the intensity of a final. After a great opportunity to Say Lorenzo, in the 28 ‘ Zielinski pushed between sticks a rejection of Musso before the omnipresent Osimhen. Three minutes later Fabian He took one of his great goals out of the hat: a powerful and precise left-handed thread from the right. The ex-betic also lives an exceptional moment.

Udinese tried to get back into the game just before the break, with a nice goal from Okaka, who received a vertical pass from From Paul and beat Meret with a right hand. The goal did not extinguish the strength of the Neapolitans, who continued to attack as soon as the second half began and, with their pressure, they signed the sentence. Osimhen propitiated a bad pass from Musso, Lozano anticipated De Paul and made it 3-1, his target number 15 in this course. Di Lorenzo, in 66 ‘, made it 4-1 after a header from Manolas rejected by the rival goal and Insigne, in the discount, completed the hand with a shot from the edge of the area. The Italian has had an outstanding season, reaching 18 goals, the best record of his career (as in 2017).

Since the injuries ended, Napoli plays well (they have scored 100 goals in all competitions), they win, they have reached the Champions League positions and they have once again become one of the best teams in Calcio. Much credit goes to Gattuso, criticized too much when he barely had 13 players at his disposal. Despite the good results, the club has not offered to renew and the coach is one step away from Fiorentina. The crisis has left too deep wounds.