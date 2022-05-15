Soporific match at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez in Getafe between a team that was worth the tie to certify permanence, and a Barça without aspirations that gave the feeling of already being on vacation. From the people of Madrid we could expect a certain lack of offensive ambition, since the equalizer was worth them and they would not want to escape, but the proposal of the Catalans disappointed all those who sat down to watch the game and expect something of a show.
Barça dominated, in fact they exceeded 70% of possession, but they hardly created any danger in David Soria’s goal. In fact, the clearest occasions were those of Getafe, who could have taken all three points if it weren’t for Ter Stegen.
It is true that the Blaugrana team today presented an eleven full of substitutes, but precisely from them we expected more hunger to try to surprise Xavi and the fans. In contrast, with the exception of Gavi, we saw very little ambition, especially from the attackers.
If the culés had been playing something, we could understand a certain conservatism in the game, but the passivity, the horizontal passes and the little pressure on the rival, were the general trend of a Barça that did not finish the course with good feelings, and that will have to consider many things for the next season.
With this result, Barcelona reached 73 points and remained in second place in the general table. On the last date of the championship it will be measured against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.
