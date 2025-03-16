A Ninot Felix Pizcueta-Ciril Amorós has fallen This Saturday morning, a few hours before the plantà, after collapsing the piece because of the water accumulated by the rain of recent days in Valencia.

This has explained it Alfredo Forriolsthe president of this commission, located in the Russafa neighborhood, after the Ninot with the figure of a girl has fallen to the ground about 12.00 on Saturday.

Forriols has detailed that the fault “had taken a lot of water and in the end it has collapsed” with the fall of this Ninot. “The water of these days accumulate a lot of water insidehe has taken a lot of weight and, in the end, he has broken, “he lamented.

He has also admitted that The fault “had some risk”since it had “a lot of weight” on the side on which the fallen ninot was. However, he stressed that he was “controlled” and had even talked to the Fallero artist, Fernando Llopis, and planned “a slightly broader security area”, which has allowed him to have no more damage, beyond the Ninot.

Forriols has pointed out that will withdraw the broken figure Because “the body is shattered”, although they will use the head “that is more or less healthy” and will locate it in the area below. For the place where this Ninot was going to be located, he stressed that “there are many faults giving ideas”, such as including a QR code with the explanation of the fault.

“Let’s do What we can with what is left“He said, while adding that the rest of the Ninots will locate them in the low zone, not to put weight above. In addition, he pointed out that it is” very complicated “to bring the cranes to the plantà, because” the artists have already programmed it and are planting other failures. “