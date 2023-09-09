Saturday, September 9, 2023, 2:06 p.m.



The strong earthquake of magnitude close to 7 that left more than 800 dead in Morocco tonight was probably triggered by a fault in the northern Atlas. This is a type of fault called reverse fault, which lifts the terrain upward and is capable of generating mountains. “These types of earthquakes occur in mountainous areas, without warning and where the geological signs that indicate that they can occur have been erased, which means that no one expects them,” explains Raúl Pérez López, emergency geologist at the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain. (IGME). This factor, together with the weakness of the buildings and the shallow depth of the earthquake, has contributed to why the shock, with its epicenter a few kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech, has turned out to be so catastrophic.

Earthquakes are caused by the sliding of a fault plane. In normal ones, this movement occurs downwards, in favor of gravity. But in the inverse, the land rises, raising the topography. They are common in mountainous areas, where the mountains continue to grow. Since it is impossible to verify their effects due to the change in terrain, some geologists call these types of earthquakes “the bad boys.” This is precisely how the Atlas mountain range was formed. «In this case the terrain may have moved between 50 and 100 km in length. In the great earthquake in Turkey, it moved 300 km,” says the researcher.

The big problem is that this failure has acted without warning. Nobody expected something so intense. “There was a geological expression, but not seismic,” says Pérez López. Carlos González, seismologist at the National Geographic Institute (IGN), describes the earthquake as “anomalous.” «Historically there was no data on earthquakes of that magnitude in the area. The strongest to date had reached 5 in nearby areas », he points out.

For González, one of the reasons why this earthquake has been so catastrophic is that it was superficial: the source is between 15 and 20 km deep. “In Granada a 6.3 was produced in 2010 and it was not felt because it was more than 600 km away,” he recalls.

The other reason that has worked against it is the type of construction. «In the area there has been no historical seismicity and it is not in people’s memory, so they are not going to build houses prepared to avoid these shaking. If the materials are also made of adobe, we have the perfect combination for a high number of victims to occur,” adds the IGME geologist.

«In Japan, an earthquake of the same magnitude does not do much, I doubt it will cause any deaths, because the buildings are good and prepared. However, in Nepal or Haiti, magnitude 7 earthquakes devastated. In Morocco there is a lot of adobe and masonry construction that breaks easily and collapses,” says the IGN.