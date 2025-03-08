A fault at Sants station in Barcelona forces to evict more than 400 passengers from a high -speed train

A fault in a catenary at the Sants station in Barcelona has forced to paralyze the circulation of a train and has made 403 people dislodge the vehicle to Madrid in the early hour of this Saturday. The passengers have been accompanied by walking to the station.

Shortly before 9:00 a.m., Adif has reported that circulation has been restored in the high speed line between Barcelona-Sants and the Prat of Llobregat, although the affected trains have begun to circulate with an average delay of 40 minutes.

ADIF has specified that the affected speed train belongs to Ouigo and that the incident has left the tracks 1, 2 and 3.

To fix the breakdown, the tension has been cut throughout the station to facilitate the eviction of the more than 400 passengers. The incidence has affected all operators (Renfe, Ouigo and Iryo) between 06.30 hours and 08.40 hours.

On the part of Renfe, the affected birds were the convoy (Barcelona 06.45 hours – Granada 13.11 hours), which could not leave and the travelers were relocated to other subsequent circulations to Madrid. In addition, the Euromed Train (Barcelona -Sants 06.50 hours – Figueres 07.45 hours), which has not been able to leave and accumulates a delay of 1 hour and 10 minutes.