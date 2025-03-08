A breakdown in the departure tunnel at the Barcelona-Sak station has interrupted the railway circulation and forced 400 travelers from a train to evacuate.

“Circulation interrupted by fault in the catenary that affects a high -speed train to Madrid”has detailed Civil Protection of Catalonia in social networks to then indicate that the hundreds of affected train travelers have been evacuated that have been stopped in the output tunnel of the station.

On his side, Adif has specified that the affected speed train It belongs to Ouigo and? The incident has left the tracks 1, 2 and 3.

Shortly before 9 amthe person in charge of the railway infrastructure has reported that the circulation in the high-speed line has been restored by a road between Barcelona-Sants and the Prat of Llobregat, although the affected trains have begun to circulate with a average 40 minutes delay.