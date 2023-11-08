An Arab father bore the burdens of a crime committed by his “juvenile” son after he stole a sum of money from someone’s vehicle at night. The Juvenile Misdemeanor Court ruled to convict the accused juvenile, direct a reprimand to him, and hand him over to his guardian to take care of him. The ruling became final, and the plaintiff demanded that the defendant be considered a natural guardian for his son. The juvenile who committed the theft incident and is thus responsible for his actions, by ruling that 10,000 dirhams be paid to him, the value of the amount that was stolen unlawfully.

The Ras Al Khaimah Civil First Instance ruled that the defendant, in his capacity as natural guardian of his juvenile son, was obligated to pay the plaintiff the stolen amount and obligated him to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses, including attorney’s fees.

In detail, the plaintiff stated in the case papers that the Public Prosecution in Ras Al Khaimah referred the defendant’s son to the Juvenile Misdemeanor Court because he stole a sum of money from inside his car at night. A ruling was issued convicting the defendant, directing a reprimand to him, and handing him over to his guardian to ensure his further care, and that the ruling has become final. The plaintiff requested a ruling for him, considering that the defendant is the natural guardian of his juvenile son who committed the theft and is responsible for his actions, by paying him 10,000 dirhams, the value of the amount that was unlawfully stolen.

During his plea before the court, the defendant’s agent indicated that the case was rejected on the basis that the plaintiff did not prove that his client’s son committed the theft of his money, and the Public Prosecution’s investigations and the criminal case papers did not include proof of proof, and the criminal ruling supporting the case does not restrict the civil court, and has no authority against it. The criminal ruling has no relation to the harm alleged by the plaintiff, and the plaintiff’s agent, in response to the defendant’s memorandum, based on the requests themselves and the validity of the criminal ruling determined the claim’s support, and requested a ruling in favor of his client.

In the merits of the court’s ruling, it was stated that Article 313 of the Civil Transactions Law stipulates that no one is liable for the act of someone else. However, the judge may, upon the request of the injured person, if he deems it justified, oblige the following, depending on the circumstances, to provide the debtor’s guarantee for the person who caused the harm.

She added that it became clear from the criminal ruling that the juvenile defendant stole a sum of money amounting to 10,000 dirhams, and the ruling became established according to a final criminal ruling, and it has authority before the civil court as it is a chapter on the common basis of the criminal and civil lawsuits represented by the mistake of the defendant’s son, and thus the elements of tort liability were fulfilled. From a harmful act attributed to the defendant’s son, and from harm to the plaintiff as a result of the seizure of his money.