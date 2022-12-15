The Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered a person to pay an amount of 20,000 dirhams to his divorced wife (the plaintiff) in compensation for the damages he caused to his child as a result of not registering him and issuing identification papers, and the material, moral and moral damages suffered by the plaintiff.

The lawsuit stated that the plaintiff had filed this lawsuit against the defendant with a newspaper, at the end of which she requested a judgment obliging him, first: to pay the plaintiff an amount of 15 thousand dirhams for the damage resulting from the failure to register the child and extract the identification papers, and secondly to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff another 15 thousand dirhams For the damage resulting from the intentional disconnection of the electric current from the residence of the plaintiff and her minor, and thirdly, to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 25 thousand dirhams as compensation for the material, moral and moral damages incurred, on the basis that she is divorced from the defendant and the latter refused to register their child He was stripped of his identification papers, including his identity card, and he was denied a health insurance card, and therefore medical care and vaccinations.

According to the lawsuit, the two parties were convicted in the criminal case No. 161 of 2022 by the Al-Ain Family Prosecution and its appeal No. 929-919 of 2022 by the Al-Ain Appeal in order not to extract the identification papers for the child. However, the Court of Cassation acquitted the plaintiff of that charge in Appeal No. 718 of 2022 by the Cassation Prosecution In addition, the defendant cut off the electricity supply to the house that he rents for her and her son, as he extracted a clearance from the electricity company, and terminated the lease, which forced her to stay in a hotel with her and their son, and the plaintiff was harmed a lot by these actions, which led her to Instituting this lawsuit based on the requests submitted to it.

The court noted that in the request for compensation as a result of the defendant’s mistake in refusing to register the child and extract identification papers for him, the defendant was convicted and appealed in the criminal case on the charge of refusing to obtain the child’s identification papers, which caused the failure to register the child and extract identification papers, including identity. He also deprived him of the warranty card and, accordingly, of medical care and of receiving the necessary vaccines and immunizations, as a result of his arbitrariness, error, and recklessness, which caused direct and verified material and moral harm to his mother by virtue of her custody and care for him. Damages, and the court estimates the compensation due to the plaintiff with its discretion and deduction from the circumstances and circumstances of the case at an amount of 15 thousand dirhams, and considers in this amount what is reparable for all the material and moral damages incurred by the plaintiff, and then the court orders it to the plaintiff against the defendant in the manner He will respond verbatim.

She pointed out that with regard to the request to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 25 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and moral damages incurred, the defendant’s fault is proven, and the plaintiff has suffered damage as a result of the defendant’s action, which is to bring her before the courts. There was a causal relationship between the error and the damage, and then the court estimated the compensation due to the plaintiff at an amount of 5 thousand dirhams, while the court ruled that it was not permissible to consider the part related to the request for compensation for material and moral damages as a result of the deliberate disconnection of the electric current from the residence of the plaintiff and her young, because the plaintiff had previously filed a lawsuit (simple civil) with the previous requests, and it was decided to reject them.