Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation ruled an absolute obligation (the father of a child) to pay an amount of 2000 dirhams per month for the son’s alimony since birth for food, clothing, medicine, transportation, housing and what he represents in exchange for water and electricity, and the amount paid from temporary alimony and 500 dirhams per month is deducted as a nursery fee, along with the issuance of identification documents For the son.

The circumstances of the case revolve around the mother of a child filing a lawsuit against her divorced woman, explaining that she had a son from him, and that the marital relationship ended between them by dissolving their marriage contract with a dying divorce, demanding to prove her custody of the son, and obligating him to pay her dowry and at the expense of the waiting period, and for pleasure, and at the expense of the spouse for a period of 3 years prior to the filing of the case. And with the son’s expense, starting from the day of his birth, by cladding the two Eids, by providing a maid and a car with a driver, by paying the maid and driver’s fare, by paying the rent for a previous period, by providing a nursery house in Abu Dhabi, and by paying for water, electricity, and the Internet, and for a nursery fee, and by extracting the identification papers for the son.