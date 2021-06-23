Looking for his arms, the father kisses him and begins his story,

And the little one asks and the father tells him,

And the child listens to it and the father invents,

and the child falls asleep listening to that story.

– Jose Luis Perales “Song to my son” (fragment)

What role does the father play in the development of a child?

The father constitutes a decisive center in the psychic structuring of the child, this function allows him to be the way that separates the mother from the son, thus introducing castration (it is not anatomical mutilation; it is a very intense psychic experience that, for it is usually first experienced between the ages of 3 and 5).

Father’s Day offers us the opportunity to reflect on the roles that parents play in the development of their children. The so-called parental functions involve maternal and paternal aspects without necessarily being linked to the male or female gender.

Parental functions imply the attention and care of their children, promoting emotional ties with them; carrying out the crucial role that the father represents in the process of humanization of his children. The Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy defines humanizing as “Making someone or something human, familiar, friendly,” that is, moving from the purely instinctive to the cultural. Action that must be intrinsic to parenting to establish meaningful links with others and with their environment.

The child must move from total dependence to independence and it is the father who contributes to make this happen. This is achieved, to a great extent, by the care and transmission of the ways and customs of life that the parents carry out, the child incorporates everything that his environment provides: social rules, language, philias and phobias. This development will allow the child to learn to control his impulses, wait, access knowledge and adapt to social norms that will allow him to live in a community.

Being a father –be it biological or not– is a privilege that love grants to those men willing to make wings for it –as Daedalus did with his son Icarus– and teach them to fly.

By Miriam Colín and Vanesa Aguilar

caminamx.atencion@gmail.com