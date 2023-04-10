A father insisted on depriving his children of issuing their identity papers, an act that the law criminalizes, and considers it a form of abuse, and classifies it as a “violation of the rights of the child,” according to the “Wadimah” child protection law, at a time when the mother was patient with his injustice, and accepted the participation of her co-parent.

Himself, to be able to take care of them, and ensure their presence near their father, so that her suffering would continue for three years, until a report was registered about the poor psychological condition of her children in the Child Protection Department of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, which initiated immediate intervention and developed a plan to save the mother and children.

In the details of the story that the authority told Emirates Today, the second stage of the mother’s suffering began in her relationship with her husband after the divorce took place, as a new type of dispute began, after the lack of dialogue between the spouses, and the daily quarrels between them, led to divorce, as a result of the lack of The father assumed his responsibilities, and his constant escape from looking after and caring for his children.

The authority said that the mother suffered from her divorced husband, who continued to abuse her, even though she endured staying at home

The same place where he lives with his second wife and daughter, after separating them with a barrier that divided him into two areas, so that it is permissible for her to live with her divorced husband in order to keep her four children close to their father.

And the father continued to be stubborn and quarrelsome with the mother who has four children, so he began to put pressure on her and hinder her ability to follow up on her children’s affairs, as he refused to hand her the official papers for the children, knowing that she desperately needed them so that she could enroll them in schools, open the health files required for treatment and medical follow-up, in addition to completing other life actions.

The Community Development Authority team in Dubai began studying the case, monitoring all the data and circumstances surrounding the relationship of the divorced, and the team focused on understanding the psychological problems the children suffer from, which was followed by developing a plan to negotiate with the father of the children, and convince him of the need to hand over all the papers to the mother that help her clear transactions Children in schools or hospitals.

The team continued to hold sessions with the father to convince him of the need to fulfill his responsibilities towards his children, to cooperate with their mother to solve any problem they face, and to ensure that he does not fail in his parental duties, so that this does not affect their psychological stability or their academic achievement. The team succeeded after holding sessions

Several by persuading the father, who responded by bringing all the necessary documents, and expressed his cooperation with the commission’s team at any time, to end the suffering of a mother and her children, which lasted for three years, and which witnessed many problems and complications, because there was no neutral intervention party to support the family and children who suffered divorce disputes, just as They suffered from marriage crises and quarrels.

Distancing children from marital disputes

The Director of the Family Cohesion Department at the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Hammadi, stressed the necessity of distancing children and children from marital disputes, and not using them to ignite crises between them. He told «Emirates Today» that he regrets the psychological and health damage the children suffer from as a result of the parents’ stubbornness and persistence in neglecting them, and using them to take revenge on each other, stressing that this is not consistent with the humanitarian and religious principles that stipulate the maintenance of respect, affection and mercy in dealing between each other. spouses, even after separation and divorce.

The children were rescued after 3 years as a result of a report to Dubai Community Development.