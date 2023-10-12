The Personal Status Court in Dubai rejected a grievance filed by a European man to prevent his daughter from traveling with her mother (his ex-wife) to their hometown on vacation, according to a decision issued by the urgent matters judge in favor of the mother, after the father’s stubbornness and refusal to hand over the daughter’s passport.

The father submitted his grievance on a document stating that the decision to allow the daughter to travel with her mother is against the law and unfair to him, given that his ex-wife is prohibited from traveling due to the issuance of an order to arrest her and bring her in due to lawsuits between them, and agreeing to the child in custody’s travel causes harm to him that cannot be remedied due to the possibility of her not returning, or her ability to Forcing her foster mother to take her back again.

The father said in his grievance that the child needs the presence of his parents, to see them, and to communicate with them permanently, and their separation must not have a negative impact on his life, so that he can live in peace and tranquility, and he asked to cancel the decision to allow the girl to travel.

The mother’s legal representative, legal advisor Dr. Alaa Nasr, stated that the roots of this lawsuit extend to old disputes that have been dealt with by the courts since the divorce of the two parties, noting that the aggrieved father has refused to pay his child’s expenses since the divorce, and accumulated expenses have accrued to him until an arrest warrant was issued against him. He preferred to remain behind prison walls rather than provide for his daughter and her mother. He explained that his client had issued several orders on petitions requesting the child in custody’s passport to travel outside the country, but the father responded with intransigence and refusal to the detriment of the child in custody and her mother, as he was not aware of being the child’s guardian other than keeping her passport.

For its part, the court explained in the merits of its ruling that the basic principle, according to the law, and what was applied in the cassation court, is that the guardian of the child in custody, whether a father or someone else, is the one who takes care of the child. Therefore, for the custodian to travel with the child in custody, it is stipulated that the guardian must agree to the travel in writing. If the guardian refuses and the travel has his justifications, The judge was asked to decide the dispute, in light of the custodian’s justifications for travelling, and the reasons that prevented the guardian from giving her permission to do so.

She pointed out that if the guardian has the right to keep the child in custody’s passport, this is offset by the custodian’s right to ask the judge to keep the child in custody’s passport in her hand, in the event that the guardian is stubborn in handing it over in times of need, such as traveling for treatment, Hajj, Umrah, or for other purposes. Among the justifications that the judge determines, according to the interest of the minor who holds the passport.

Considering the case, the court said in the merits of its ruling that the request to grant permission to travel with the child in custody is legitimate and does not contradict the girl’s right to do so, does not conflict with Sharia or law, and does not result in harm to the child.

She pointed out that this does not affect what the aggrieved father raised about his fear for his daughter’s travel, and his fear that this might prevent him from exercising his right to care for her, preserve her, and see her, as he did not provide evidence of that.

The court considered that his refusal to allow her to travel with her mother was nothing but a form of unjustified stubbornness, especially since everything he raised were merely reported statements, especially since the period of travel is reasonable and will not affect her affairs, but may even benefit her, and thus The court ruled to reject his complaint.

