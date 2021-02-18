A father and a son who were kidnappeds while waiting in Mexico under a Trump-era policy banning asylum seekers from entering the United States, they were allowed to enter the country on Wednesday.

They were among the first to be admitted since the Biden administration announced last week that it would begin letting in some migrant families who had been kept out under the policy.

Jose, 29, crossed the border shortly after dawn in Brownsville, Texas, with his 4-year-old son, Santiago, asleep in his arms wearing a blue mask.

“We just got in. Thank God we made it,” José said.

“I have no words to express the joy I feel now, to be able to reunite with my family.”

José and his son waited at a shelter in Reynosa, Mexico, in 2019 for a court hearing on their asylum case. Photo IIlana Panich-Linsman for The New York Times

Had passed 20 months since the father and son, originally from Honduras, appeared before the US authorities at the border and requested asylum.

They were returned to them and told they could return for court hearings on their asylum case, but the Trump administration later sealed the border and closed the immigration courts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That left them and thousands of other migrants waiting for months in Mexican cities along the border, often the victims of violence, robbery and extortion.

José and his family fled Honduras when the gangs demanded a “war tax“Because of the business they had there, a car wash.

José’s wife, Cindy, who had a visa, and their eldest son, who is a U.S. citizen, were able to travel to New Jersey, but José and Santiago, who did not have a visa, applied for asylum at the border and were forced to remain in Mexico.

Were kidnapped on a street in Reynosa (Mexico) in November 2019 by thugs who were apparently looking for money.

As his son watched, José was beaten with a bat by his captors, who threatened to kill him until his wife, who was listening on the phone, paid the ransom.

The Biden administration confirmed Tuesday that it will begin processing some asylum seekers who have been waiting in Mexico. Photo Callaghan O’Hare for The New York Times

The couple continue to fear for their safety if their full names are released.

During the almost two years they spent in Mexico, they lived in two shelters, in an abandoned structure and on the street.

On Wednesday, father and son were processed at the US border and met by an American volunteer who took them to a nearby hotel.

They then made arrangements to meet Cindy in New Jersey.

“The nightmare is over, thank goodness,” Cindy said. “I couldn’t sleep all night.”

The Trump administration introduced the program “Stay in Mexico“, formally called the Migration Protection Protocols, in December 2018 for migrants seeking to cross the border with California, and expanded it to the entire southwest border the following year.

The policy was intended to stem an influx of Central American asylum seekers fleeing violence and extreme poverty and arriving at the border in large numbers, and to dissuade more people from heading north.

Trump administration officials said many of the migrants were trying to play with the asylum system with frivolous applications.

Nail 67,000 persons, who come mainly in the form of families, signed up for the program.

Human rights defenders attacked the policy, which they said endangered families who were kept waiting in Mexico and deviated from the usual practice of allowing most migrants seeking asylum to live in the United States. while they wait for a decision on their cases.

The policy also created an additional obstacle for migrants whose asylum cases were complicated, because most they could not contact with lawyers on the US side of the border.

Stranded migrants they overflowed shelters in Mexican border cities. Hundreds of people lived in tents at the foot of a bridge that led to Texas from Matamoros, Mexico, creating a makeshift refugee camp.

The policy survived several legal challenges.

Then, in March 2020, the president Donald trump put an even bigger obstacle in the way of asylum seekers, when it invoked the coronavirus crisis and sealed the border.

Thousands of asylum seekers gave up and returned to their home countries, according to advocates who have been working with the migrants, leaving some 25,000 people still officially waiting for their cases to advance.

January 20, the first day of the president Joe biden in office, his administration suspended new enrollments in the program, and on February 1, the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to will cancel oral arguments in a case challenging the policy.

On Tuesday, the administration confirmed that it would begin processing some asylum seekers who have been waiting in Mexico, but stressed that the border remained closed to other migrants under measure de pandemic emergency.

“We warn people seeking to immigrate to the United States that our borders are not open, and that this is only the first phase of the administration’s work to reopen access to an asylum process. tidy“the statement read.

Migrants enrolled in the Migration Protection Protocols program will have to register online before approaching the border.

Only the entry of 300 applicants asylum status, giving priority to those considered most vulnerable, for health or safety reasons, and who have been waiting longer in Mexico.

Once processed, they will be allowed to travel to the interior of the United States, to live with family or friends, while their immigration cases go through the courts.

José’s ordeal began when he was walking down the street in Reynosa.

Some assailants covered his head with a hood and put him and his son in a vehicle.

After blindfolding and tying him up, the kidnappers demanded that he contact relatives or acquaintances in the United States to pay a ransom if he wanted to get out alive.

While the boy screamed and cried, the men beat José with a bat, kicked him, and put his head in a bucket.

Only after Cindy transferred them $ 2,000 from New Jersey, the assailants let them go.

After being released, José staggered to the US port of entry and begged to be allowed into the country, out of fear of staying in Mexico.

But after a telephone interview with an asylum officer, he was told that he had failed to prove “a clear probability of persecution or torture in Mexico, “and they told him to stay there.

According to José and his lawyer, Santiago developed severe asthma and separation anxiety, so he arranged for a pediatrician to examine the boy.

Both received the diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.

The lawyer submitted a request for humanitarian parole that would have allowed him to enter the United States despite the earlier finding, but there was no response from the government.

José became a plaintiff in a case brought by the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

He kept busy doing repairs at the Matamoros shelter, where he and his son shared a room with 15 other parents and children who were subject to Trump’s border policy.

On Tuesday, Jose’s attorney, Haiyun Damon-Feng, was notified that Jose’s request for parole had been granted, the first of his clients to sign up for the Trump-era program.

“So many people are in incredible danger,” said Damon-Feng, who teaches at the University of Washington School of Law.

“Everything we can do to facilitate the liberation of vulnerable people, we should use all the ways to do it”.

On Tuesday, José and his son were dropped off at the border before dawn. José carried an orange suitcase with his few belongings, his birth certificates and, slung over his shoulder, Santiago.

A border official seemed to know they were coming, he said. “We were waiting for you yesterday,” he recalls the official saying. “Are you hungry? Are you thirsty?”

They received apple juice, orange juice, two packets of cookies, and two bags of potato chips. Father and son continued on their way.

c.2021 The New York Times Company