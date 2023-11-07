Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 09:24



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This Tuesday, the Civil Guard found the bodies of a father and his 7-year-old son in the Sierra de Urbasa, in Navarra, who had been missing since Friday. The bodies will be transferred to the Navarro Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, in Pamplona, ​​for their autopsy.

The mother, divorced from the child’s father, filed a complaint on Monday, when she went to the school to pick up her son and was told that he had not attended class. A search device made up of members of the Civil Guard, Firefighters, Foral Police and Environmental Guard was deployed in the Sierra de Urbasa to try to locate them. The vehicle used by the father was found on Monday on Pilatos’ balcony, a viewpoint in the mountains. This Tuesday the lifeless bodies of both were found.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information