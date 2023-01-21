Irapuato, Guanajuato.- Speeding and the lack of precaution of a man when riding a motorcycle accompanied by his daughter, it cost him his life to both to crash against the back of a water pipe owned by the municipality.

This fatal accident occurred around 5:45 in the morning this Friday, on the Prolongación Guerrero avenue corner with the street Walk of the Squaresin the colony of the same name.

The sun hasn’t risen yet darkness may have hindered visibility of the motorcyclist who, right in front of a car dealership and a few meters from the CBTis 65 he ran into the irrigation pipe of Parks and gardens.

Witnesses to the events indicated that they observed the motorcycle from a distance Italika FT 125 in white, cargo type that he was driving a man and behind him, his daughter approximately 19 years.

They circulated on Guerrero Extension in the direction of the restaurant area, while workers from the Parks and Gardens department of irapuato They watered the plants on the central ridge of the avenue.

It is unknown if the pipe, owned by the municipality, had signage or warning lights while he did his job.