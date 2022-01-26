A young Gulf man assaulted his father, causing bruises in the back and thighs, swelling below the shoulder, and redness in the face and chest, after he asked him about his sister, who was not found at home. The father confirmed that his son beat him at the instigation of his wife (mother of the son) who was watching the situation Without interfering, the Ras Al Khaimah Partial Civil Court ruled obligating the son to pay his father the plaintiff 25 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage he had suffered, and not to accept the lawsuit brought by the plaintiff against the second defendant, to file it without any capacity.

In detail, the father stated that his son assaulted his physical integrity, causing him bruises in different parts of his body, due to his asking him about his sister, who was not found at home on the day of the incident, and this was done at the instigation of his wife (the second defendant), the mother of the defendant. the first.

The time of the case explained that the father complained to his son and his wife, and their statements were heard in the police and the prosecution, which referred the son to the court on charges of assaulting his father’s physical integrity. Definitively not to appeal against discrimination.

The father said that due to the harm he had caused by his son, at the instigation of the second defendant, who was present at the house, to degrade his dignity, and to harm his prestige, in addition to the physical damage he sustained as a result of the act of transgression that he suffered from the defendants, and the expenses and fees he made A lawyer, and he visits the police and the prosecution, so he demands that they oblige them to pay him one million dirhams in reparation for the material, moral, psychological and future damages he suffered as a result of the assault he was subjected to, and oblige them to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.

The attorney for the first and second defendants indicated that the lawsuit against the second defendant was not accepted, to file it in an irrelevant manner, as she did not commit any mistake, did not participate in the assault on the plaintiff, was not present in the incident, and no accusation was brought against her by the prosecution according to what It is established from the penal judgment, and he requested the rejection of the case against his client, the first defendant, for lack of validity and reliability, as the plaintiff assaulted his son, and that what was stated in the penal judgment is not an argument against his client, and for not establishing the truth of the amounts claimed.

On the other hand, the father’s attorney stated that the second defendant was the one who incited her son to assault his plaintiff’s father, and did not take the initiative to intervene, did not care about what happened to her husband, did not ask about him, and demanded that his client be presented to the forensic doctor, to explain the injuries he suffered, and the consequences of the assault on his physical safety.

The reasoning of the partial civil court ruling stated that the Public Prosecution did not charge the second defendant with any accusation regarding her participation in the assault on the plaintiff, and she was not criminally convicted, and therefore has nothing to do with what the plaintiff claims, and that the existence of differences between them does not entitle him to claim compensation for the damage he has incurred. She has a relationship with him, and the court considers that his claim regarding the second defendant is not accepted, because it was filed against a non-qualified person.

She added that it is established that the plaintiff suffered material damage, represented by the injuries he sustained and made him unable to perform his work for a period not exceeding 20 days, and the court considers that he has the right to request compensation for what he sustained. As for moral damage, she clarified that the court established that the son assaulted his father in different parts of his body, indifferent to the relationship of paternity, and what values, Islamic Sharia and law dictate respect for parents, and he was the one who ensured his upbringing and upbringing, only to be surprised by his assault, which left It has psychological effects and a feeling of humiliation, harming his authority and his parental authority, and diminishing his respect, so as to make the moral damage permanent. The court estimates compensation for moral and material damage at a value of 25 thousand dirhams, obligating the first defendant to pay it to the plaintiff, with fees, expenses and attorneys’ fees.

• The father demanded to compel the son and the wife to pay him one million dirhams in reparation for the material, moral, psychological and future damages that he suffered as a result of the assault.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

