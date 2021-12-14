The Dubai Court of Appeal acquitted a 40-year-old Gulf national of facilitating the abuse of his son, who was referred to the juvenile court on charges of drug abuse, and the anti-drug men stated in the case papers that they tried to help the son with treatment and recovery, but he returns to abuse whenever his father is at home. The father, in turn, was convicted by the Criminal Court of using narcotics and psychotropic substances, including morphine and methamphetamine, and possession of narcotic substances and a paper clip impregnated with psychotropic substances. In the details of the case of facilitating the son’s abuse, a witness from the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police stated that reliable information from the source confirmed that the accused “father” and his son referred to the Juvenile Court were using narcotic substances and possessing a quantity of them, and they had criminal records in this regard, so permission was issued from the prosecution public and raid their home, and take a sample from them. Moving to the place, a white paper was found in one of the drawers, suspected of being saturated with drugs, weighing about 90 grams, and medicinal strips of psychotropic substances, and tools used in drug use. The toxicology and narcotics expert at the General Department of Criminal Evidence concluded that the sample of the accused and his son contained different types of narcotics and psychotropic substances, and they also admitted to using those substances. By asking the father whether he supplied his son with narcotics, he denied the accusation, and the son denied that it came from his father, and indicated that they obtained the narcotics from an Asian person. The witness from the General Administration for Drug Control explained that the result of examining the father’s sample matched the son’s sample, pointing out that the administration tried to help the son by treating him from drug abuse, but he returned to drugs when his father was at home. By questioning the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he denied the accusation of facilitation and stated that he did not provide his son with any narcotic substances and did not know that he was using, indicating that he obtained the drugs that were found with him, from an Asian person who transferred money to him, in exchange for sending him a geographical location via social media. Drugs are buried in it. For its part, after examining the case, the Criminal Court concluded that there was insufficient evidence to convict the father of facilitating the son’s abuse, especially in light of the denial of the accused and his son at all stages of the case that the father had facilitated the abuse of his son, and ruled his innocence and the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict. In addition, the Dubai Criminal Court convicted the father of drug use, which included a paper saturated with a psychotropic substance, and sentenced him to two years in prison. He appealed against the ruling before the courts of appeal and of cassation, which upheld the ruling.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

