After the tragic death of his beloved mother, Gigi Pascazio grew up with his grandmother. The same one who found him lifeless in bed

In recent days, a very unpleasant event has occurred in the city of Bari. Gigi Pascazio, a 17-year-old student, passed away due to an illness that struck him in his sleep. To find him lifeless in the morning, in his bed, the grandmother with whom he lived. A very similar fate had also befallen the boy’s mother when she was only 24 years old.

An endless tragedy that occurred in San Paolo district of Bari in recent days. Gigi had only 17 years old and at the moment the cause of his death has been attributed to a fulminant heart attack. In the next few days there will be a autopsy examination on his body, which will clarify about it.

Meanwhile remains the ache of an entire city, for what he was a young boy full of dreams and hopes, despite the fact that life has never been kind to him.

Indeed, when he was little, her mom she had disappeared in a situation very similar to hers.

Very touching words ofMajorana Institute whom he frequented:

It’s a really sad day for our school community, which is shocked by the news and clings to the family in this moment of pain for the loss of Gigi.

Paula Petruzzellithe head teacher of the school, wrote on her profiles:

This morning it was very sad to arrive at school and learn that one of our pupils flew to the sky due to a fulminant heart attack. A life of smiles, goals, challenges, loves that will not exist. Goodbye unfortunate boy, may your adored mother welcome you. We are all close to your family, already tried by so much pain.

Gigi Pascazio lived with his grandmother

After his mother’s disappearance, Gigi Pascazio had gone to live with her grandmother. She raised him, with much love, until the tragic discovery a few mornings ago.

It was the old lady who found him lifeless in the bed of his room.

Immediate call to rescuers of 118who picked him up and rushed him to the San Paolo hospital in Bari.

Here the doctors have put all their strength into play try to revive himbut in the end they had to give up and declare his death.