Mexico. The actress and singer Ivonne Montero worries her fans after appearing on Instagram with an eyepatch and they wonder what could have happened to him, because he also looks sad.

“A fatal oversight…”, writes Ivonne Montero in reference to the image that he shares on Instagram and does not give more details, at least at the moment, about what could have happened to him.

Montero, first place winner of the Telemundo reality show La casa de los famosos 2, asks her followers to send her good vibes and best wishes for a speedy recovery.

Ivonne’s friends, including celebrities such as Mauricio Mancera, Alejandro Nones, Omar Fierro, Maribel Guardia and Emmanuel Duprez, send their regards and wish her nothing serious.

“Take care honey. Kisses”, “God be with you”, “Beautiful, get well soon. Blessings”, “Get well soon, dear Ivonne”, “I send you a huge hug”, “Hugs, my Ivonne. Get well soon”, are some messages from friends to Ivonne.

Ivonne Montero is originally from CDMX and began her artistic career in 1997 on Televisa, but her national and international recognition came when she participated in the 2002 film The Santa Julia tiger, along with actors like Miguel Rodarte.