Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will include many historical characters from the series, such as Terry Bogard, Billy Kane, Rock Howard and many others, but there will also be some new additions to the fighting game cast, as shown by the new Gameplay Trailer published by SNK, all dedicated to the new entry Preecha.
Preecha is a scientist who investigates ki, the internal energy of the human body, and is Joe Higashi’s pupil. Her fighting style mainly mixes Muay Thai and some boxing punches. Just like his master, he can summon tornadoes with his punches and kicks. The video also offers a small taste of an unreleased stage that seems to be set inside an aerospace museum.
A great return from the past
Before leaving you, we remind you that Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be available during the first months of 2025 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). New chapter of the series 26 years after Mark of the Wolves in 1999, in addition to a modern graphic section, the game will further refine the gameplay mechanics, while introducing some new features.
Among these, the one that stands out is the REV systemwhich offers new offensive options and attacks that offer a greater level of strategy and make combat even more dynamic than before. If you want to know more, here are our first impressions of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.
