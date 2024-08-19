Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will include many historical characters from the series, such as Terry Bogard, Billy Kane, Rock Howard and many others, but there will also be some new additions to the fighting game cast, as shown by the new Gameplay Trailer published by SNK, all dedicated to the new entry Preecha.

Preecha is a scientist who investigates ki, the internal energy of the human body, and is Joe Higashi’s pupil. Her fighting style mainly mixes Muay Thai and some boxing punches. Just like his master, he can summon tornadoes with his punches and kicks. The video also offers a small taste of an unreleased stage that seems to be set inside an aerospace museum.