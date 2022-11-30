Although many when saying Sinaloa, think of the dazzling beauty of women, beach, fauna and beautiful landscapes, not all think the same, since a A young man qualifies Sinaloa as the worst State in Mexico.

A fatal destiny? The young man’s comment went viral since he does not like the northwestern region of Mexico, which borders Sonora and Chihuahua to the north, since apparently it does not meet the sufficient requirements to be a good place to live .

The viral video was shared by the account (@ivoadler) on the TikTok platform, where he asked netizens what they thought about the boy’s response after he asked him, “The worst State of Mexico to live in”.

The response of the young interviewee caught the attention of internet users, by pointing out, “I hope the people there don’t see it, but I would say Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mazatlán.”

The state governed by Rubén Rocha Moya since 2021, is not liked by some people, how the protagonist of the viral story, since he mentioned, “The crime issue is very heavy, so I don’t recommend living there, preferably if they just pass by, yes, but not to live.”

Likewise, he recommended better travel to “Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Monterrey, Mexico City and Zacatecas”.

Therefore, Internet users did not take long to react, among those who commented, “Sinaloa is quiet compared to Jalisco and Zacateca”, “This man watches a lot of Netflix”.

Currently, Mexico is the 4th country with the highest crime rate in the world, while the percentage of violence in Sinaloa is 38.9 percent, which mainly affects girls and women.