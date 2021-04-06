Experts have revealed the health risks resulting from consuming very hot tea, which has a temperature of 65 degrees Celsius and more.

A study indicates that the results of monitoring the health status of 500 thousand people over a few years showed that drinking hot tea with a temperature of more than 65 degrees Celsius increases the risk of developing esophageal cancer.

And Professor Widad Giral, a gastroenterologist, notes that deaths due to cancer ranks sixth in the world.

“This is a serious disease, and it has a genetic basis. But there are causative factors as well. According to recent studies, the risk of developing esophageal cancer increases when very hot tea and other hot drinks are consumed in large quantities,” he says.

And he adds, this risk increases if the person smokes.

“If the smoker drank hot tea in large quantities, the risk of developing esophageal cancer doubles,” he says.

The professor advises against drinking tea that is too hot to hold the cup by hand, and instead to wait a few minutes and then drink it, noting that there is no need to drink more than 3-4 cups of tea per day.

The professor also warns against consuming very cold (iced) water because it can cause ulcers in the esophagus, which later turn into cancer.

The expert points out that difficulty swallowing is the most important symptom of esophageal cancer, so when you feel this problem, you must immediately consult a doctor for the necessary examination to diagnose the disease early to facilitate its treatment.