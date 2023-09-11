It happened almost four years ago around 7:30 am at a construction site in Loosdrecht. A 34-year-old employee, father of two young children and a stepdaughter, is allowed to work alone for the first time next to a foundation machine that day. He lifts a concrete hose up with it. It gets stuck and then a work platform falls about twenty meters. On the father’s head. He dies on the spot.

After the accident, the Labor Inspectorate starts a criminal investigation. It concludes: foundation company Vroom BV did not comply with the Working Conditions Act, which obliges employers to provide a safe working environment.

During the hearing of more than two and a half hours, three judges ask Vroom’s manager about the technical details of the lifting work. Was the technology used safe? What did the victim know about the risks?

‘Quite a thick book’

According to the Public Prosecution Service, it was “extremely dangerous” to carry out lifting work with a foundation machine. This way of working is even prohibited according to the manufacturer, the officer says. Moreover, the victim was too inexperienced to assess the risks.

And then there was a glitching windshield wiper. The operator who had to maintain eye contact with the employee on the ground had poor visibility that day: the wiper was broken and the operator could not possibly see what was happening on the ground.

The Public Prosecution Service considers a fine of 75,000 euros appropriate.

The suspect explains the technical details in plain Amsterdam, on the edge of his seat.

Chairman: “There is no work instruction about hoisting the concrete hose, is that correct?”

Suspect: “All employees receive the booklet Safe Foundation. That’s quite a thick book.”

The chairman reads a letter from the mother of the children who is not present. “It takes me days to write this piece. Tears are rolling down my cheeks as I type this. The males are having a hard time. Sometimes they come downstairs crying because they miss their father so much. Completely unexpectedly, the police showed up on our doorstep that morning. Their father is dead. We don’t have a ticket yet [van Vroom] received. I’m not well off. The children cannot play sports. It is intensely sad.”

It is quiet in the room.

Then the chairman says. “This is intense. Here lies another task for you.” The suspect pauses for a moment and says: “I understand that.”

Then a tall figure in a toga rises. The lawyer silently takes all the time to adjust his speaking table to the correct height. With broad arm gestures, his robe sweeping gracefully alongside, he begins an extensive speech.

The males are having a hard time. Sometimes they come downstairs crying because they miss their father so much Mother in a letter read aloud

It is a “sad death.” But today the question is whether the law has been broken. That requires a causal connection. And the reproach that the officer makes to Vroom is a reproach to the body that draws up the guidelines. Hoisting the concrete hose, with all the associated dangers, is not specifically described in the Arbo instructions. This means that this danger has not been recognised. And if you don’t know the risks, you can’t speak of intent. And it is the operator’s job to ensure good visibility.

The trade association does not say that this method of lifting is prohibited. The instructions state that “no people under the load” should be present. Unfortunately, the victim stood close to the load. The platform fell due to insufficient security from the design of the machine. Contact was subsequently made with the manufacturer. The design has been adjusted. Those are the facts. Acquittal is the only correct conclusion, the lawyer concludes.

The suspect has the final say. The accident has left a deep impression on his company. It was unforeseen. Changes have been made to similar foundation machines both at Vroom and in the industry. Vroom wishes the relatives a lot of strength with their loss.

The judges judge that the suspect did not act in violation of the Working Conditions Act. The danger had not been recognized anywhere and the suspect should therefore not have been aware of it. Acquittal. The Public Prosecution Service will appeal.

LITIGATION PARTIES Judges: AHE van der Pol, NM Simons, GM van Dijk Public prosecutor: Mr. OJM Bijl Lawyer: T. de Goot

Newsletter

NRC Law & Injustice A guide to the rule of law – the best pieces on security, crime and human rights