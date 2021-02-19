AP, that is, before the pandemic, there was already a debate about whether traditional shows were a tool to show collections that was too rigid, expensive and even outdated, especially for smaller brands. But the digitization and renewal of fashion weeks did not materialize until the coronavirus forced a new model of presentations on-line. With fully multimedia content and no physical events, the New York catwalk …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS