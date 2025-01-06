The end of Christmas is associated with a pain to return to the routine but it is also a time of joy for shopping fans, who see how the holidays begin. sales. Although this period is becoming less and less evident because there is more commercial freedom, more periods with discounts and each brand starts promotions when they want, the truth is that many are already clear about which garments they will go for.

Furthermore, since purchases can be made online, many prepare their cart in advance to hit the confirm button when the moment of truth arrives. This is common for, for example, fans of Zaraone of the most important fashion chains in the country. The brand, like those of the rest of Inditexthe discounts will be released this 6th in the afternoon and many fear that, as happened on Black Friday, when push comes to shove the desired products will be sold out.

For this reason, it is of special interest to prepare yourself with “tricks” like the ones you just shared on your social media channel. TikTok Sara Lopeza content creator with a passion for clothing and shopping, who has just published a video with ideas to shop well during the Zara sales. Although in the publication she asked to share little of her ideas “because I have a basket that I want to get,” the truth is that more than 155,000 people have already seen her video.

«Every year the same thing happens»

«Every year the same thing happens“Many of you can’t get the clothes you wanted to buy on sale,” Sara recalls with regret before explaining the tricks that “have never failed me” and that are for purchasing from the mobile application. To begin with, he advises previous steps, such as saving the garments in favorites, something that allows you to have an advantage when the garment is out of stock “because when they replace it for you, who have it saved, it will appear but for those who do not have it saved, it will not.”









However, the ‘tiktoker’ remembers that “sometimes Zara is very funny and makes you remove those clothes that you have saved”, so to cope with this hypothetical disappearance she creates “a blog of notes with the link of those clothes and the reference.” On the other hand, the young woman urges to have the pieces in the basket now. «Surely many of those clothes are already sold out, so you have to be on the lookout so that when they are restocked you can add it to your basket“, he emphasizes, because in this way “you have priority of that garment over the person who does not have it added to the basket.”

Additionally, Sara recommends introduce and the payment method and shipping address to speed up the process. “Leave it ready,” she cries. As for when the sales themselves begin, she recommends setting an alarm five minutes before “and from that moment on constantly entering and exiting the application to be able to access it first.”

«When you access, don’t think or check what’s in the basket. you give to buy, next, next and you will check when you have bought,” she cries. Afterwards, Sara emphasizes that probably not everything will have been achieved because things will be out of stock and asks for “peace of mind.” “They replenish everything, especially on Sundays.” Regarding this, the ‘influencer’ remembers that people buy a lot and that not everything “is going to look good or like it.”

In this sense, Sara remembers the «fundamental role» of the garments saved in favorites and recommends that, since Zara does not notify when it replenishes the garments, «you will have to live in the application. Yes, as you hear. Thus, she encourages you to periodically consult the application because “the more you go to review your favorites, the more likely you will be to catch the size replacement.”

Sara doesn’t stop there and also recommends playing with the pin to select items and put them as favorites to change the order and consult the list more quickly. Finally, the young woman highlights that “during sales, some Zara stores close as a collection point” so it is safer to make the purchase. shipping home and for this to have a free cost, it must exceed 30 euros for seasonal products, not sales. “So you put the ugliest thing in season, then you return it and don’t pay the shipping costs,” she adds, before ending the video by confessing that “I’ve shared my life with you. These tricks are hard, but they are worth it.