Several young people with flags of the Falange have rebuked the deputy in the Alicante town where he presented his book ERC deputy Gabriel Rufián in a file image in Congress. / EFE COLPISA Sunday 25 April 2021, 16:46



A group of young people has launched insults while performing the fascist salute and showing some preconstitutional flags to the spokesman for Esquerra Republicana (ERC) in the Congress of Deputies, Gabriel Rufián, at the presentation of his book in the Alicante town of Dénia.

Rufián himself has shared a video on his profile on the social network Twitter that includes this moment, accompanied by the messages “they have bullets for everyone, always standing” and “Democracy or fascism.”

In the video, a dozen people can be seen shouting insults such as “fag”, “son of a bitch” and urging him to leave, while giving the Nazi salute to the representative of the republished formation.

Faced with these events, Rufián immediately positioned himself behind the police cordon that had formed and responded by raising his hand with a raised fist.