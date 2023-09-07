A farmer from the town of Lukhovitsy near Moscow grew a pumpkin weighing 591 kilograms

A farmer from the city of Lukhovitsy near Moscow grew a pumpkin, which was recognized as the largest in Russia at the Agrobatl 2023 gourds festival. About it reported on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow Region.

The weight of the fruit, brought by Andrey Gusev to the festival in the Stavropol Territory, was 591 kilograms, and the circumference was 4.7 meters. Prior to this, three pumpkins grown by Gusev had already entered the Russian Book of Records.

According to the record holder, who beat 35 rivals from all over Russia, his secret lies in the “magic land of Lukhovits”. After the end of the competition, a giant pumpkin was treated to all the guests of the festival.

Related materials:

In addition to pumpkins, Andrey Gusev is engaged in the cultivation of giant zucchini, which also fell into the Russian book of records. In addition, the 28 kilogram watermelon grown by the farmer in 2022 became the largest in his city.

In 2022, it was reported that Andrey Gusev grew a pumpkin weighing 900 kilograms. He said that he plants a lot of pumpkins at once in order to observe their growth and pay attention to the strongest vegetables.