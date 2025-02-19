02/18/2025



Updated 02/19/2025 at 10: 54h.





The Valencian oranges They are one of the best valued products in Spain both in our own country and worldwide. And, cultivated in the Valencian Community, this fruit stands out for its juice, sweetness and aroma. A unique quality fruit of a privileged Mediterranean climate and centuries of agricultural experience.

However, when acquiring these oranges in the Supermarkets Spanish, it is usual to find them not only from the Valencian Community, but from other regions of Spain or even abroad. This directly influences its price, causing the Valencian, of a normally higher quality, usually be more expensive than the rest.

In this sense, a Valencian farmer has exploded before the people who ensure Acquire oranges from your region at excessively reduced prices. Through a video posted on his Tiktok account (@donpacomas), Paco is incredulous and outraged with these testimonies.

Valencian oranges for less than one euro

«I’m starting to tire a bit of the comments of ‘I buy it from 80 cents and it is Valencian‘», Begins by denouncing Paco. The young farmer is clear that the price of these oranges cannot be so low. «What you are buying or is not Valencian or is stolen», Says the young farmer.









In addition, Paco claims the damage caused by the low prices of products such as Valencian orange to Spanish agriculture. «If you pay for 80 cents, How much do you think the Valencian farmer has been paid?“

The young farmer launches a hard warning to people who acquire oranges at such low prices. “I don’t have to tell me ‘everyone looks at their prices, that’s not the consumer’s thing.’ No, you are paying for a stolen orange and therefore You are an accomplice because you know that orange is not worth 80 cents in Madrid».

“You know it, I know it, everyone knows it,” insists Paco, who says that in the Valencian Community They sell the orange at 50 cents And, still, “the farmer is losing pasta.”

The young farmer is outraged with this type of buyers who, according to him, speak with «such impudence of the prices of Spanish farmers ». “This is Spain, on top of the people that are allowed to tell me to go margins … you are ungrateful,” he ends up saying in the video, which accumulates more than 7,300 visualizations.