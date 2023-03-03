The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims dismissed a lawsuit filed by a farm owner against a worker and another, who accused them of damaging trees and causing the death of sheep, and demanded 10,000 dirhams in compensation.

In the details, a farm owner filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded that his worker (the farm keeper) and another person be compelled to jointly pay him an amount of 10 thousand dirhams, for the damage he suffered, as financial compensation, indicating that the two defendants damaged trees and water basins, What caused the death of sheep and damage to palm trees, after the first defendant (the farm keeper) left the farm without care.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court said that, according to the decision of the Evidence Law in Civil and Commercial Transactions, “the plaintiff must prove the right he claims, and the defendant has the right to deny it.” In civil matters, the judge’s position is negative. He receives evidence of proof and denial without interfering with it, or drawing the attention of the litigants to the requirements of their defense.

She explained that for liability to exist, it is necessary to have a causal relationship as an independent element of the error, expressing it that it must be proven that had it not been for the error, the damage would not have occurred. , that the defendant and the advancing opponent damaged trees or caused damage to water basins, which led to the death of sheep and damage to palm trees owned by him, just as the plaintiff did not request an investigation to prove the validity of his claims, nor did it prove that the cause of the damage he suffered was due to The defendant left the work for him, and then the case was instituted without support, and the court ruled to dismiss the case as it is, and obligated the complainant to pay the expenses and fees of the case.