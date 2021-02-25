Sylvie Guillot

Organic market gardener (Essonne)

Sylvie Guillot and Florent Sebban are preparing to celebrate a special anniversary. It will be ten years since they changed their lives to build their Sapousse farm, in Pussay, in Essonne. Today, former communal areas are home to organic production of vegetables, aromatic plants, a few beehives and young trees whose fruits can soon be processed. “We are gradually diversifying. Having bees to pollinate, various vegetables, fruits, that makes sense. The idea is that the farm is not just a production tool, we wanted to bring something to the place where we were settling, ”claims Sylvie Guillot.

A “citizen and peasant” farm

One hundred and fifty families come to the couple each week to collect their basket, in Amap mode. It is the most beautiful pride of the market gardener. “This model where people make a year-round commitment gives us stability. We see each other every week, we know each other, we forget the price of the basket to talk about the rest. »More than a farm, the cocoon of this former agricultural engineer is a place of life. A place to party, host shows, too. This Sunday, as part of the Farm Show organized by the Confédération paysanne, she and her spouse will open their doors wide to show what a “citizen and peasant” farm is: “I want them to appropriate them. places. At the Agricultural Show, visitors do not see the farms, ”she regrets.

Some shadows on the board, anyway. In the heart of Beauce, the dominant model remains intensive cereal farming. “The transition is slow, it is difficult to find a place in political bodies. But the major concern remains the climate change. Great heat from the month of June, 60 degrees in greenhouses… you have to anticipate with shade sails. Adapt, as much as possible. Sometimes helplessness. Like the start of the week, or unexpected frosts got the better of the leeks. Coming to the farm also means realizing the vagaries of the profession. LM-B.