The difficulties of the head of the Israeli Government, Benjamin Netanyahu, for the judicial reform have given the Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, his long-awaited National Guard this Sunday. It is a new security body independent of the police that will be framed in his portfolio and that was born amid criticism from the heads of the police and the secret services, from the legal adviser of the Government and from the opposition.

The creation of the body was already included in the government agreements, but – like other Netanyahu promises – it was not really on the table until last Monday, when the streets were on fire due to the announcement of the dismissal of the head of Defense, Yoav Gallant, and the prime minister needed the acquiescence of Ben Gvir (leader of the far-right Jewish Power party) to the postponement of his controversial judicial reform. Hours before the speech in which Netanyahu transferred the reform to the next parliamentary season, which begins at the end of the month and ends in July, Ben Gvir asked that it be in writing and signed that it would be voted on this Sunday, at the weekly meeting of the Council of ministers.

The Executive has approved a 1.5% cut in the budget of all the ministries to amass the around 1,000 million shekels (256 million euros) that the start-up of the new force will cost. Some ministers expressed reservations during a tense cabinet meeting, but all ended up voting in favour, according to the newspaper. haaretz.

The body, which does not have an official start date, will have between 2,500 and 3,000 troops. They will have the same authority as police officers. Some 1,800 will be recruited in the next two years. According to Ben Gvir, its objective is the fight against “nationalist crimes and terrorism” in order to “restore governance”, the buzzword in the most right-wing government in Israel’s almost 75-year history. The Palestinian Authority has assured that the new force “generates many fears” about its future role in the occupied territories.

Banner against the creation of the National Guard, during a demonstration in Tel Aviv last Wednesday. ABIR SULTAN (EFE)

The minister has presented it as a body that will be under his command, although a government statement suggests that a professional committee will present a report in the next 90 days with its assessment of who exactly should control it operationally within the ministry. The Executive will then have to vote again.

The legal adviser to the Government, Gali Baharav-Miara, has warned of the “legal impediment” that its creation could cause, since “the police must and can deal with security problems without the need for an additional body”. In addition, the police chief, Kobi Shabtai, has written a letter to Netanyahu and Ben Gvir in which he defines the National Guard as “absolutely unnecessary” and assures that it could generate “disastrous consequences” and “serious operational distortions”, without its benefits are clear. “It’s just a waste of resources, doubling the number of barracks and betting on a model whose effectiveness has not been proven,” he added. The minister responded this Sunday: “There are senior police officers who do not want a National Guard due to wars of ego. I gave the police three months to present serious plans, but in practice there is no progress. If you file them, we will positively consider doing it through the police. If not, the Guard will operate under the command of the Ministry of National Security”.

“Private army of criminals”

The head of the opposition and former prime minister, Yair Lapid, has criticized the cuts “in health, education, public transport or the security budget” to give a “private army of criminals to the TikTok clown”, in reference to Ben Gvir, very active in that social network. “The only thing that has worried the Government in these three months is trampling democracy and approving radical fantasies of people who are delirious,” he said in a video broadcast through his Twitter profile.

The mention of criminals is apparently related to statements that Ben Gvir made to television channel 13. As an example of who could integrate the new National Guard, he mentioned La Familia, the ultras of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team, famous for their criminal record or for chants directed at Palestinians such as “We will burn your village” or “Mohammed, son of a bitch.” ”. On Monday, after participating in a protest in defense of judicial reform, dozens of people – including several apparently from La Familia – loitered in Palestinian areas and attacked a taxi driver after asking him if he was an Arab.

Demonstration against judicial reform, this Saturday in Tel Aviv. JACK GUEZ (AFP)

According to haaretz, one of the names being considered to lead the body is Avinoam Emuna, a recently retired colonel of the Armed Forces. Last year, he was filmed near the Gaza Strip telling soldiers before an operation: “Most of the time you will see them running away, kill them when they are running away,” alluding to Palestinian militiamen. He also asked, when serving on the Golan Heights, to have a man, not a woman, as his spokesperson.

The imminence of the creation of the National Guard has led in recent days to part of the protesters against the judicial reform to include it in their banners or calls as one of the reasons why they continue to take to the streets, despite the postponement of the change legal. This Saturday, the thirteenth of marches, more than 200,000 Israelis did it. The number is somewhat less than that of the calls prior to the postponement, but it shows how a notable part of the Israel that is most critical of Netanyahu does not trust and intends to press until the reform is definitively buried, which would mean a blow to the division of powers and to the status of Israel as a democracy.

