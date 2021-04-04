Annemiek van Vleuten is already profiting from her signing for the women’s Movistar and registered the name of the Spanish team in a race such as the Tour of Flanders. The 38-year-old Dutchwoman added her 76th triumph, the second time she was crowned in the flamenco classic with a ten-year separation. “But this time it was very nice to achieve it with the new team,” said the runner. It is his second triumph with the telephones after Through Flanders.

His victory came after a huge display. He tried to go solo on several occasions, but the definitive attack did it in the Paterberg. No one could follow Van Vleuten, which was a problem for him: he had to face the remaining 17 km alone. But that did not detract from the Dutch, who based on moving a great development, almost stuck but advancing a lot in each pedal stroke, kept the chasing group at bay, who could only see how she raised her arms.

Fantastic success for the European champion and for the Spanish team, which sees how its determined commitment to the women’s team, which aspires to become one of the great references, is profitable. And the Dutch is the visible head to achieve it, and she knows it: “Signing for Movistar was the boost my career needed.”

Classification

1. A. Van Vleuten (PBA / Movistar)

2. L. Brennauer (Ale / Ceratizit)

3. G. Brown (Aus / BikeExchange)

4. E. Longo Borghini (Ita / Trek)



5. D. Vollering (PBA / Worx)

