Spartak fan Stefania Mishcherskaya won 1 million rubles in the prize draw among Fan ID holders. Its results were summed up on April 24 before the match between Spartak and Krasnodar in the Russian Premier League.

A certificate with a large amount of money was presented to Mishcherskaya and her son by RPL President Alexander Alaev. Fans almost never miss the home matches of their team, so they had high chances of winning.

“It’s just fantastic. I can honestly say that I have never won cash prizes anywhere. For us, this is a great joy. Fantastic, ”the woman admitted to Izvestia.

All Fan ID holders automatically become participants in the draw, which is chosen by the numbers indicated on the fan card.

“Such promotions really make people want to watch football live in stadiums, so that the stands are filled. We really do everything possible together with the RPL, ”said Vladimir Komlev, general director of the RPL title partner of the Mir payment system.

On April 16, the previous prize draw took place. Dynamo fan Oleg Krylnikov won an apartment. The goalkeeper of his favorite team, Igor Leshchuk, told him about the victory.

Earlier, on March 28, fans were given the opportunity to issue a Fan ID remotely. The system is designed to help in the fight against those who are least interested in football in the stands. It is expected that thanks to the Fan ID, there will be fewer hooligans in stadiums over time.

From July 2022, this card is required to attend Russian Premier League (RPL) matches. Fan ID can be issued to persons over 14 years of age. A FAN ID for children under 14 must be issued to their parents.